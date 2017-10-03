Lacombe Cenotaph designated as a Municipal Historic Resource

The cenotaph reminds us of true cost of freedom says the mayor

Lacombe Cenotaph received a Municipal Historic Resource title on Saturday.

A special ceremony took place at the cenotaph with Mayor Steve Christie and officials from the Lacombe Heritage Resources Committee, Lacombe and District Historical Society and the Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch No. 79.

Christie said the cenotaph will be a reminder for future generations that freedom comes at a price and those who fought for it deserve our admiration, reverence and gratitude.

The Lacombe Cenotaph is located in Les We Forget Park, at the 50 Avenue and 53 Street.

The cenotaph was erected in 1924 as a memorial to honour the citizens of Lacombe who gave their lives in the Great War between 1914 to 1918. Subsequent additions have been made to the cenotaph to reflect the sacrifices of Lacombe citizens to be an evolving war memorial, with names added as required.

The park was donated to the city of Lacombe in 1955.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter