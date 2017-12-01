Lacombe County property tax up 2.5 per cent

Lacombe County residents will see a 2.5 per cent tax increase next year.

An owner of a $400,000 residential property can expect to see their municipal tax bill rise by $24.40; all other properties will see a 4.5 per cent increase on property tax.

Residential property tax rose by one per cent last year, which added an additional $9.70 to residents’ municipal bills.

An additional $322,300 was transferred from the tax stabilization reserve to keep the tax rate increase down in 2018.

This comes after Lacombe County council approved its interim operating and capital budgets for next year.

The county’s operating budget is set at $56.3 million and the capital budget $26.6 million, which is up about $7 million from last year’s budget.

“Council felt this budget will allow Lacombe County to take advantage of the competitive pricing environment for new infrastructure projects, while protecting our existing infrastructure assets,” said Tim Timmons, manager of corporate services.

The capital budget includes a partnership with the City of Lacombe to extend water and wastewater services to county lands west of Hwy 2, with the county’s share totalling about $7.4 million.

The budget also includes $4.5 million for the construction and rehabilitation of 19 kilometres of local roads, $10.3 million for an additional 21 kilometres of road paving projects and $54,000 of infrastructure improvements to the Hamlet of Mirror’s wastewater storage system.

County Reeve Paula Law said each year council looks to balance present needs and future growth.

“Council felt this budget will balance the reality of managing a municipality with the expectations of our ratepayers,” said Law.

The interim operating and capital budgets are approved every December, but the final budgets and tax rates are not set until the following spring.

This is because the county won’t know what the province’s education requisition will be until then.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cocaine and stolen gun lead to three arrests in Sylvan Lake
Next story
Update: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr responds to controversial comments

Just Posted

Pools and pickleball debated

City council looking for some hard numbers on pool and pickleball facility costs

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

Updated: Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

Woman injured, dog killed in Penhold hit and run

A 57-year-old Penhold woman suffered serious injuries and a dog was killed… Continue reading

Update: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr responds to controversial comments

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Update: “No-frills” capital budget approved

City will spend nearly $81 million on capital projects next year

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

Christmas tree prices on the rise for first time in almost a decade

Holiday shoppers might have to fork over a little more for the… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month