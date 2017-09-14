Lacombe County approves new subdivision near Blackfalds

A Lacombe County 14-lot subdivision that prompted local concerns has been given the green light.

Council approved rezoning to country residential estates for Sandhill Estates, which will be located on 26 acres in the Burbank subdivision south of Blackfalds.

Also approved was subdivision for the neighbourhood of lots ranging in size from 1.25 acres to 1.33 acres.

The size of lots was a bone of contention for some residents who turned out at earlier public meetings on the project. Some wanted lots to reflect the 3.5- to five-acre size common when Burbank was first developed. Nearly 50 people turned out at an April public hearing.

Coun. Barb Shepherd said another concern of existing homeowners was the prospect of an additional 14 water wells in the area. She sought confirmation that water supplies would not be affected by the additional draws.

Dale Freitag, county planning services manager, said developers had to ensure there were adequate water supplies early in the planning process. The report confirming there is enough water is available, as well as other required reports, are on the county website at www.lacombecounty.com

Freitag said county planners do not allow any developments to proceed past the earliest planning stages without guarantees water is available.

Coun. Rod McDermand questioned how the proximity of a CN rail line affects the development.

Freitag said CN requires a berm or a 60-metre setback from its line and a noise impact study will be required.

It will be up to the developer to configure the lots to meet any restrictions.

