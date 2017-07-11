Lacombe County lifts fire advisory

Following cooler temperatures and recent rainfall, Lacombe County lifted its fire advisory on Tuesday.

Fire permits are still required for all outdoor fires, excluding fires used for cooking or warming purposes and burning barrels.

The public is asked to make sure all fires are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended. Fire permits can be requested through Lacombe County’s iPhone app (myLacombeCounty), through its online fire permit request form, over the phone, or in person.

For more information or updates go to www.lacombecounty.com