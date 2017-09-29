Lacombe County unveils 2019 paving plans

Council approved $5.5 million in road paving with other projects in the works

Lacombe County is getting a head start on next year’s paving projects to take advantage of good pricing.

Phil Lodermeier, the county’s manager of operations, told council he would like to get paving tenders out in the next month or so while paving companies are “still hungry.”

If left until the new year, prices tend to rise as contractors schedules fill up.

The biggest project proposed for next year is a $4.8-million project to widen and repave about 10 kilometres of what is known as the Centreview Road (Township Road 41-2) from Hwy 20 west to Lockhart (Road Range Road 2-5).

It will the first phase of a project to redo a 17-km stretch of road to Hwy 766. The second phase is expected to cost around $3.5 million.

Another $380,000 has been allocated to re-surface the road in the small hamlet of Rosedale, which is near Lacombe’s Burman University.

Lodermeier said the hamlet is expected to be annexed by the City of Lacombe in the future. The road work is expected to last 10 or 15 years.

By then, it will likely be part of the city and roads would be ripped up to connect Rosedale to city water and sewer services.

The county will also spend $320,000 to redo the road in the Fairbrother Subdivision.

Council opted to hold off on a pair of projects, while administration worked with developers to nail down their contributions.

DeGraff Road on the east side of Gull Lake was slated for a $2.8-million paving and widening project. However, the county is still working on a cost-sharing agreement with DeGraff’s RV Resort.

Council also held off on a $3.2-million project to pave a road leading to Sandy Point The Resort development and nearby boat launch and public beach.

Cost sharing with the developer on that project remains an issue.

