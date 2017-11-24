Lacombe family in TV cooking contest needs Central Albertan votes

The Gustafsons are in the running to win a trip to Italy

A Lacombe family that loves cooking together has reached the semi-finalist stage of a TV culinary contest for the Marilyn Denis Show.

Central Albertan voters can help the Gustafsons reach the next level of the competition — when two finalist teams will have a cook-off on the show to win a trip to Italy.

Online ballots for the Little Chef Family Edition Competition can be cast once a day until the deadline on Sunday.

Natasha and Bruce Gustafson and their kids, Darcy, 11, and Sienna, 9, enjoy spending time whipping up edible concoctions in the kitchen.

When Natasha heard about the cooking contest, sponsored by the Little Potato Company, she admitted it didn’t take much convincing to get her kids on board.

“They already have a natural interest in cooking,” said the lucky Mom, who doesn’t have to wait for Mother’s Day to be served breakfast in bed.

The family came up with four ways to make stuffed potatoes: using cheese curds and gravy, artichokes, buffalo chicken sauce, etc. They recorded the process on video.

Natasha said the video clip and the recipes will both be judged, votes will be counted, and the family will also be interviewed next week as part of the show’s selection process.

The 10 semi-finalist teams will be paired down to two finalists by early December.

The two teams will eventually have a cook-off on the Marilyn Denis Show, judged by Michael Bonacini of Master Chef Canada.

The selected winner will get a trip for four to Italy to sample that country’s culinary delights, while the runner-up will get a $2,500 travel voucher.

Sienna hopes her family can go to Italy, since her favourite food to make is meatballs, and she also likes spaghetti and pizza.

Votes can be cast online at www.marilyn.ca for the family’s video.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

