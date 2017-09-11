Lacombe gives economic development a boost

A new web-based economic development initiative launched in Lacombe is designed to give local businesses a competitive edge.

The Lacombe Business Toolkit is billed as a microsite that provides entrepreneurs valuable information on the local market, including details on local industry, the business climate and available real estate.

“It will serve as a practical tool to help directly access some of the challenges that new businesses experience when seeking good data to support their respective plans and visions,” says Monica Bartman, executive director of the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce and a board member with the Echo Lacombe Association.

Echo Lacombe includes representatives from the city, chamber, the general public and Burman University. Its aim is to cultivate innovation and create a business-friendly collaborative culture.

The microsite was developed by Canadian technology firm LocalIntel, which has launched similar sites for Calgary Economic Development, the City of Airdrie and Town of Cochrane. It is a subscription-based software system that will be available on the websites of Echo Lacombe, City of Lacombe and the chamber of commerce.

For entrepreneurs, the business toolkit offers a one-stop shop for valuable investment and business data and does away with the need to scour numerous websites for related information.

Besides providing business owners with a local snapshot of the local business climate and industry trends, the toolkit will help identify competitors, potential customers and local opportunities.

“I see this new service as a way to dramatically improve our connection to prospective businesses,” says Echo Lacombe vice-president Jana Fafard. “A good part of working with businesses is making a positive first impression and providing ongoing support.

“The Lacombe Business Toolkit should help us do just that.”

To see the toolkit go to https://lacombe.ecdev.org