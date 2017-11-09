Lacombe man arrested for allegedly breaking into car wash twice

A Lacombe man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car wash twice earlier this month.

Lacombe Police were called to the Big Splash Car Wash Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. where someone had made their way into the building after smashing out front door.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and products before police arrived at the scene.

The next day, at about 1:45 a.m., police were called to the same location for another break and enter; however this time the suspect was confronted by the business owner and fled.

Police were able to track the suspect and took him into custody – stolen items were recovered as well.

The 20-year-old man is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, possession of break in tools and theft of a motor vehicle. He will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court Dec. 1.


