Lacombe man buys $10 lotto ticket; wins $127,000

John Weidner couldn’t believe his eyes when he checked his lottery ticket and discovered he had won $127,022.80 on the July 8 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I checked my ticket on the self‐checker first,” he said. “I saw a string of numbers on the screen, but I couldn’t read it quickly enough. So, I handed it to the clerk to confirm how much I’d won.”

“I thought, ‘No way!’”

The happy winner already has a couple of ideas for his winnings, starting with home renovations and a gamily vacation.

Weidner purchased his $10 LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket from the Petro Canada station located at 6209 50 in Red Deer.