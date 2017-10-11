Lacombe mayor honoured by AUMA

Lacombe’s departing Mayor Steve Christie has been honoured by a municipal group.

Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) announced on Wednesday that Christie had been honoured with its Award of Excellence. The honour recognizes outstanding leadership by past or present elected municipal officials who have held office for at least three years.

Christie, who chose not to run for re-election, served two terms as mayor following two terms as a councillor.

Christie said with a chuckle that his first reaction was “disbelief” when told of the award, for which he was nominated by city council.

“It’s definitely an honour,” he said.

“I’m really fortunate to have been involved in a lot of things over the last few years.

“During my term we became a city,” he said, adding a month later he would become the first elected mayor for the new city. “That was kind of a cool milestone.”

The building of the Lacombe Memorial Centre early in his time on council to the recent development of the west side of Lacombe, which is expected to provide an economic boost to the area, are among highlights.

Lacombe’s 26th mayor gives full credit to all those who came before.

“There were a lot of councils and mayors, administration and staff to get us where we are today,” he said.

Lacombe’s chief administrative officer Dion Pollard said Christie had shown his leadership on many fronts.

“The city has continued to progress under his tenure and has established solid principles and policies for future growth,” says Pollard in a statement announcing the award.

A number of major projects came to fruition under Christie’s watch, including the twinning of Hwy 2A, recreation facility upgrades, the building of a new police station, downtown revitalization and the development of an affordable housing strategy.

The city says other achievements, such as attracting a new hotel, among other businesses, to the community have led to Lacombe’s emergence as a foodie destination.

“His community boosterism has resulted in significant investment in the arts, and Lacombe is now considered a regional culture hub.”

Christie will be presented with his award at the AUMA’s convention on Nov. 22 in Calgary.



