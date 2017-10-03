Lacombe Police arrest alleged arsonist after dumpster, car fires

A Lacombe man has been charged in connection with four different arsons ranging from dumpster to car fires.

The 27-year-old was arrested by Lacombe Police after the third dumpster fire in three days in the Central Alberta city. At 3 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers and the Lacombe Fire Department were called to a fence and dumpster fire in the alley of the 5200 block of 50th Street.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and, as a result of their investigation, police arrested the man and charged him with seven offences including arson and public mischief.

Police said he is connected to earlier arsons including a vehicle fire on Sept. 25. At 11:52 p.m., emergency crews were called to the fire. Fire crews put out the blaze and determined a tire on the vehicle had been set on fire, causing the tire to blow out. While on scene, firefighters told police they had just put out a dumpster fire in the same area.

At 1:25 a.m. and 2:25 a.m., police were called to two different dumpster fires. The first was near the Royal Canadian Legion in the 5100 block of 49th Street and the second in the 5200 block of 50th street.

The man has been remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 13.

Lacombe police said they also arrested a woman for a suspected involvement in these offences. However, police did not release her name.