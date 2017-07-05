Lacombe police busy on Canada Day with checkstop program

Over 600 vehicles checked for impaired drivers; none found

No impaired driving charges were laid when 600 vehicles were checked by Lacombe Police Service on Canada Day.

Officers conducted roadside checkstops at various locations in Lacombe as part of the Enhanced Alberta Check Stop Program.

During the 10-hour period, one) offence was identified under the Gaming and Liquor Act and 16 violation tickets or written warnings were also issued.

Lacombe Police were happy that citizens of Lacombe as well as the thousands of visitors who were in the city to enjoy the Canada Day celebrations did not drive impaired.

“The Canada Day celebrations were enjoyed by all and this Check Stop confirms that the majority of people who attended were doing so responsibly,” Chief Lorne Blumhagen said.

The Enhanced Alberta Checkstop Program is a joint force operation between the Alberta government and Alberta Police Services with funding from the province.

During these checkstops police officers are specifically dedicated to removing impaired drivers from Alberta roads.