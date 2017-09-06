Lacombe Police check stops lead to charges, vehicle seizure

A handful of charges were laid and a vehicle was seized as a result of roadside check stops in Lacombe on Saturday.

Lacombe Police and Alberta Sheriffs stopped 1,450 vehicles as a part of the Enhanced Alberta Check Stop Program all at various locations.

One driver was charged with impaired driving, another was charged with an offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances act, 28 received violation tickets, four offences were identified under the Gaming and Liquor act and one vehicle was seized.

The Enhanced Alberta Check stop Program is a joint force operation between the Alberta Government and Alberta Police Services with funding from the province.