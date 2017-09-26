Lacombe police investigate arsons

Lacombe Police Service is investigating a rash of vehicle and dumpster fires that happened between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

At about 11:52 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 5200 block of 48th Street where a tire on the vehicle had been set on fire and caused the tire to blow out.

Meanwhile at another nearby location Lacombe Fire Department had just put out a dumpster fire.

Later at about 1:25 a.m. police received a complaint of a dumpster fire in the area of the Royal Canadian Legion in the 5100 block of 49th Street.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. another complaint came in about a dumpster fire in the 5200 block of 50th Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and contain them to the dumpsters.

Since all the fires occurred in the same small area the RCMP Police Dog Section was called out but no suspects were located.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Lacombe Police Service at 403-782-3279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.