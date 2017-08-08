Lacombe police officer gets trapped in fleeing van

A Lacombe police officer suffered minor injuries after getting trapped in the back of a van that was fleeing from police.

Police say they noticed a parked van near 58 Street and 56 Avenue where they identified two men and a woman who were on outstanding warrants around 7 p.m. on Aug.1.

When police approached, one of the men ran into the vehicle.

An officer jumped into the back of the van to try to remove the keys from the ignition to stop vehicle, but the vehicle took off at a high speed, trapping the officer in the back.

The vehicle stopped shortly after and a suspect fled on foot.

After searching the vehicle, police found stolen mail along with break and enter tools.

Jeremiah Newton, of Red Deer, and Amanda Simmons, of Drumheller, has been charged with 25 counts of undelivered mail and one count of possession of break and enter tools and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Justyn Bourne, of Red Deer.