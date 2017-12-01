WATCH: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr says legalizing pot will lead to a communist revolution

The United Conservative Party MLA compared cannibais in Canada to opium trade during legislature

Lacombe-Ponoka United Conservative MLA Ron Orr compared the opium trade in China to marijuana use in Canada during the debate on the bill regulating the sale of cannabis this week in the Alberta legislature.

“Their whole society was so broken down and debilitated by it,” he said, “that it contributed to the Chinese cultural revolution under the communists, the execution of thousands of people… and I, for one, am not really willing to go down this road.”

Orr said Canada may go down the same road.

“The human tragedy of what’s going to happen with this is yet to be revealed,” he said. “It doesn’t lead to the good life—it’s an escape.”

More to come ….

 

Most Read

