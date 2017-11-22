Lacombe ready to light the night

The Christmas spirit comes to Lacombe Thursday night with the start of the Light Up the Night weekend event.

Though a big band concert, Flatiron Singin’ Swingin’, gets the event started on Wednesday night, the main event is on Thursday.

It starts with the Tim Horton’s Santa Claus Parade, starting at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Heritage Way near Woodland Driver, travels south to 54th Avenue, west on 54th Avenue, then south through the Lacombe Mall parking lot, west on 52nd Avenue, then south on 50th Street and then west on 50th Avenue, finishing at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

At the end of the Santa Claus parade, the switch is turned on at the tree lighting ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre. At 6:45 p.m., when 60,000 lights are flipped on.

Thursday also includes a trade show at the memorial centre, moonlight madness shopping among local merchants, a book sale, selfies with Santa, cookies and carols, a Christmas farmer’s market and letters to Santa.

The activities continue all weekend with story time with Mrs. Claus, a production of It’s A Wonderful Life, fire dancers and ice sculptures installed on Nov. 27.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Expect a chilly winter

Just Posted

Lacombe ready to light the night

The Christmas spirit comes to Lacombe Thursday night with the start of… Continue reading

Opioid prescriptions up across country, but daily doses dispensed down: report

TORONTO — The overall number of prescriptions for opioids has increased over… Continue reading

Notley pleads with political foes, allies to support Alberta pipeline projects

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley issued warnings to all political parties… Continue reading

Uber isn’t saying how many Canadians were affected by year-old hack

TORONTO — Uber is owning up to a year-old security breach that… Continue reading

N. Korea criticizes US over designation as terror sponsor

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea on Wednesday called U.S. President… Continue reading

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer: Nov. 19

Watch news highlights from the week of Nov. 13

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Update: Innisfail girl found

A 15-year-old missing Innisfail girl has been located safe and sound. Police… Continue reading

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million, auditor general says

The federal government’s chronic salary struggles will take more time and more… Continue reading

Red Deer Christmas Bureau to help 1,300 children this year

Demand is high, but Red Deer always provides

CP Holiday train makes stops in Central Alberta

The popular train will feature entertainment from Colin James and Emma-Lee

Kittens rescued after allegedly being tossed from vehicle

Couple finds abandoned kittens new home through Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Fire crews responded to the late night blaze

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month