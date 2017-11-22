Lacombe ready to light the night

The Christmas spirit comes to Lacombe Thursday night with the start of the Light Up the Night weekend event.

Though a big band concert, Flatiron Singin’ Swingin’, gets the event started on Wednesday night, the main event is on Thursday.

It starts with the Tim Horton’s Santa Claus Parade, starting at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Heritage Way near Woodland Driver, travels south to 54th Avenue, west on 54th Avenue, then south through the Lacombe Mall parking lot, west on 52nd Avenue, then south on 50th Street and then west on 50th Avenue, finishing at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

At the end of the Santa Claus parade, the switch is turned on at the tree lighting ceremony at the Lacombe Memorial Centre. At 6:45 p.m., when 60,000 lights are flipped on.

Thursday also includes a trade show at the memorial centre, moonlight madness shopping among local merchants, a book sale, selfies with Santa, cookies and carols, a Christmas farmer’s market and letters to Santa.

The activities continue all weekend with story time with Mrs. Claus, a production of It’s A Wonderful Life, fire dancers and ice sculptures installed on Nov. 27.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter