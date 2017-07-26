Lacombe Research Centre open house on Sunday

Agricultural research centre opens its doors and test fields for visitors

Curious about what goes on at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre?

This Sunday is your chance to learn about past and present globally significant achievements in agricultural research.

An open house is set for 1 to 5 p.m. at the research centre at 6000 C&E Trail.

Visitors can tour field plots and research facilities, learn about how the latest technologies are used in agricultural research and explore field equipment displays.

Centre staff will be on hand to answer questions at the free event.