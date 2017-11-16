Lacombe seeks input on 2018 budgets

Open house runs from 4 to 7 p.m. today

The City of Lacombe is hosting a public open house today from 4 to 7 p.m. to gather feedback on the city’s proposed capital and operating budgets.

Residents are invited to review the budgets and will have the opportunity to learn about the municipal financial planning process and factors affecting the upcoming budget.

Members of council and staff will be on hand to answer budget-related questions. A summary of public feedback will be presented to council at its Nov. 27 regular meeting.

The open house will be held in the North Country Room at the Lacombe Memorial Centre, 5214 50th Ave.

For more information call 403-782-6666 or visit www.lacombe.ca.

