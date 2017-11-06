Lacombe students share their eco-friendly bounty

Lacombe Composite High School students celebrated their harvest

Lacombe students reaped the fruits of their labours on Monday — although, it was mostly vegetables and honey they were tasting at a Harvest Celebration at Lacombe Composite High School.

Students in the Agriculture class, EcoVision and Bee Wise Clubs shared their bounty with invited elementary school students, dignitaries, sponsors and community members.

The mid-day event showcased some projects undertaken by the clubs and agriculture class, and celebrated the produce that students at LCHS harvested. Some of the sustainable food was raised in an eco-friendly greenhouse. Participants at the celebration also learned how to cook a South African dish.

The Harvest Celebration was made possible through the many partnerships Lacombe Composite High School students have with community groups, such as Agriculture Financial Services Corporation, Canola Association, Lacombe Honey, and Little Green Thumbs.

The school is looking for opportunities to expand these kinds of collaborations with other groups in the area, said teacher Steven Schultz, who believes the experience of producing their own food has a “powerful” impact on students.


