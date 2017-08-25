Lacombe wants public’s feedback on vehicles for hire

Lacombe city council is asking for residents’ opinions on the rules and regulations around vehicles for hire.

The city has created a survey to find out what the public thinks of developing a uniform vehicle for hire bylaw, which would include transportation businesses such as taxis, limousines, shuttles and transportation network companies.

Mayors representing Central Alberta communities have been discussing the possibility of developing this type of bylaw.

“This survey is the first step in a public consultation process to determine what policies should be in place for these types of businesses,” said acting Mayor Reuben Konnik.

Head to www.surveymonkey.com/r/6CPX5ZX to take the survey, which is open until Sept. 7.