Lake Louise resort power outage jeopardizes women’s World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — A power outage closed Lake Louise ski resort to the public Saturday morning, but organizers were still trying to get the women’s World Cup downhill underway.

A resort spokesman said a power line to the resort failed.

Athletes and the public were stranded on lifts for about 30 minutes before backup power got them running again to off load.

The public were told to go to their cars.

It was announced athletes would be taken up the mountain on snow cats for their course inspection and that the start time for the race was delayed an hour.

“We cannot get people up the hill on backup power, but if you can get them up the hill, you can run a race,” resort communications director Dan Markham said.

“We have power systems that will allow for the timing to work. The challenge is getting all the athletes up there.”

Cornelia Huetter of Austria won the season-opening downhill Friday at the resort.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

