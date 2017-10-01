WATCH: Last day for Sears in Red Deer

Sandra Ladwig, a Red Deer resident is a regular Sears shopper. She is sad to see the store shut down in Red Deer. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Bargain hunters lined up at Sears on Sunday, to look around the half-empty shelves, one last time.

Sears in Red Deer will be closed forever after doors close on Sunday. The store has been in operation in the city for 57 years.

Dawn Legault, was shopping at the local store on Sunday afternoon.

“I just came to see what they have left and see if I can use anything,” said Legault.

Father-daughter Gerry and Stephanie Schaerer, were looking around the local store for the final time.

“I just hate to see an institution like this disappearing,” said Gerry, 60, a Red Deer resident.

He said back in the catalogue days, it was one of the only stores where consumers could find everything.

Gerry usually shopped for tools at Sears and Stephanie usually bought clothes.

Once-a-week Sears shopper Sandra Ladwig said she will really miss the store.

“I am really sad that the store is closing because it was a store everybody enjoyed shopping at, there was something here for everybody,” she said.

Ladwig said she doesn’t need clothes for the foreseeable future because she bought $1,000 worth of merchandise for about $200 on Saturday.

She would like to see the store be replaced with something that would entice 20-30-year-olds like a roller skating rink.



