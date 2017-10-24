Laura Babcock’s murder trial hears about her struggles with drugs, mental health

TORONTO — In the months before she vanished, Laura Babcock was using hard drugs, working as an escort and actively seeking treatment for her mental health issues, the trial of two men accused of killing the Toronto woman has heard.

Babcock has not been seen or heard from since July 2012, and her body has not been found.

The Crown alleges that Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., murdered the 23-year-old because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle. Millard was angry that Babcock had told his girlfriend that she was sleeping with him, the Crown alleges.

Prosecutors believe Babcock was killed at Millard’s home and her remains were incinerated a few weeks later at his farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Babcock had discussed her mental health struggles with various friends in late 2011 and early 2012, court heard Tuesday.

Shawn Lerner, a former boyfriend who had broken up with Babcock months before she disappeared, told police that she suffered from severe depression at times, and was trying to get proper diagnosis for her mental health issues, court heard.

He also testified that Babcock told him in late June she had been working for a short period of time as an escort.

During several hours of cross-examination by Millard, who is representing himself, Lerner said Babcock told him in early 2012 that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“Her attitude was she would pursue treatment for that,” Lerner said.

She also struggled with her parents while living at home and was looking for a place to live, he said.

By late June, Babcock had become transient, bouncing from friend to friend along with her small dog, Lacey, Lerner has testified.