Laura Babcock’s murder trial hears about her struggles with drugs, mental health

TORONTO — In the months before she vanished, Laura Babcock was using hard drugs, working as an escort and actively seeking treatment for her mental health issues, the trial of two men accused of killing the Toronto woman has heard.

Babcock has not been seen or heard from since July 2012, and her body has not been found.

The Crown alleges that Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., murdered the 23-year-old because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle. Millard was angry that Babcock had told his girlfriend that she was sleeping with him, the Crown alleges.

Prosecutors believe Babcock was killed at Millard’s home and her remains were incinerated a few weeks later at his farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Babcock had discussed her mental health struggles with various friends in late 2011 and early 2012, court heard Tuesday.

Shawn Lerner, a former boyfriend who had broken up with Babcock months before she disappeared, told police that she suffered from severe depression at times, and was trying to get proper diagnosis for her mental health issues, court heard.

He also testified that Babcock told him in late June she had been working for a short period of time as an escort.

During several hours of cross-examination by Millard, who is representing himself, Lerner said Babcock told him in early 2012 that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“Her attitude was she would pursue treatment for that,” Lerner said.

She also struggled with her parents while living at home and was looking for a place to live, he said.

By late June, Babcock had become transient, bouncing from friend to friend along with her small dog, Lacey, Lerner has testified.

Previous story
Estimated 8-hour hospital emergency wait time frustrates Red Deer man
Next story
Accused in fatal fire says he was visited by sister’s spirit

Just Posted

Estimated 8-hour hospital emergency wait time frustrates Red Deer man

AHS says actual wait time is less than estimated wait time at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre

Bring a robot chicken to life? At RDC’s Makerspace you can make it happen

Lab that merges technology with imagination moves to a larger site

Accused in fatal fire says he was visited by sister’s spirit

Jason Klaus denies killing his family in police interview played in court

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

Bring a robot chicken to life? At RDC’s Makerspace you can make it happen

Lab that merges technology with imagination moves to a larger site

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance plaques stolen

Plaques honouring fallen soldiers and RCMP officers in Sylvan Lake were stolen… Continue reading

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month