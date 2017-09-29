Laurette Woodward wants to improve home-school partnerships

It helps if everyone helping students is on the same page, she said.

Laurette Woodward aims to strengthen home-school partnerships if she gets elected to the public school board.

The freelance communications consultant, who previously spent six years as communications officer with the Chinook’s Edge School Division, is familiar with the educational world, and feels she has the know-how to make better partnerships happen.

Woodward believes there are many ways to improve links between the home and classroom. The married mother of three believes something as simple as sending parents basic information can help — such as: “In Grade 4 we are studying Hannah’s Suitcase, ask your child this question to generate conversation at home …”

She feels it also wouldn’t hurt to hold September open houses for families right up to high school, allowing parents to personally connect with school staff. Since teenagers have many different teachers, a lot of parents are left wondering whether it’s best to get in touch with them by phone, email or website? she added.

Woodward said studies have shown that child attendance, behaviour, self-esteem all improve when there are strong connections between parents, students and educators.

“Kids come to school with a lot of complexities,” she added – and it helps if everyone trying to help them is on the same page.

Woodward is also a proponent of providing enough classroom resources to ensure all students get the attention and support they need to succeed. While diversity is a good thing, it challenges the resources, she added, as teachers need help meeting every child’s needs.

She’s pleased that Red Deer Public Schools has already recognized the need for more mental health support in schools, saying “It’s proactive.”

Since 2009, Woodward has been editing a monthly Alberta School Boards Association newsletter that circulates to school districts around the province. As music director at Cornerstone Youth Theatre, her passion for collaboration has also spilled over into the community.

“I’ve learned that when we work together, we can achieve great things.”



