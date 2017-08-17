Free our Finest kicks off on Friday

City of Lacombe Police Service Const. Jeff Hewitt, right, and special Olympian Warren Campbell, left, sit down with Boston Pizza customers Heather and Lorne Rye of Lacombe during the Cops, Pop and Pizza event in 2016. Local Special Olympians joined law enforcement members as they raised funds and awareness for the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics last year. (File photo by JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff)

Law enforcement officers will spend 51 hours camping on a roof to raise awareness and money for the Spcieal Olympics.

Free Our Finest Fundraiser is back for another year on the Wal-mart Red Deer North Superstore starting on Friday around 10 a.m.

Residents are invited to stop by to enjoy the activities and party with the officers. Special Olympics athletes will also be on hand to pose for photos. There will be face painting, photos with an old west style trailer and various law enforcement equipment.

Donations will be accepted and welcomed.

Last year in Alberta, over $467,000 was raised across the province thanks to the generosity for the event.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Alberta have the Red Deer RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Corrections, Alberta Animal and Municipal Enforcement Services, Lacombe Police Service and Red Deer 9-1-1 along with Special Olympics athletes and volunteers participating.