Law society schedules reinstatement hearing for ‘knees-together’ judge

The Law Society of Alberta has a reinstatement hearing scheduled for a former judge who asked a rape complainant during a trial why she didn’t keep her knees together.

A notice on the society’s website says Robin Camp’s hearing is set for Nov. 14 in Calgary.

Camp resigned from the Federal Court in March following a Canadian Judicial Council recommendation that he be removed from the bench.

Court transcripts from the 2014 sexual assault trial show that Camp, who was a provincial court judge at the time, called the complainant “the accused” numerous times and told her “pain and sex sometimes go together.”

He questioned the complainant’s morals and suggested her attempts to fight off the man were feeble.

Camp found the accused, Alexander Wagar, not guilty, but the Appeal Court ordered a new trial that resulted in him being acquitted again.

Previous story
Red Deer Mounties charge five men, seize firearms
Next story
‘The National’ entering new era Monday with revamp featuring four hosts

Just Posted

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Red Deer Mounties charge five men, seize firearms

Five Red Deer men are charged after a police investigation into a… Continue reading

Ceci aware of ‘push’ for Red Deer hospital expansion, makes no commitment

Finance minister waiting for catheterization strategy

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month