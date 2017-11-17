Lawyers to seek temporary reprieve today from Quebec’s face-veil law

MONTREAL — Lawyers contesting Quebec’s controversial face-covering law will be seeking a temporary legal reprieve today.

A Quebec woman, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association launched a challenge last week.

Their lawyers will be looking for a temporary suspension of the section of the law that forces public sector employees and private citizens to have their face uncovered when giving or receiving public services.

The Quebec Superior Court challenge states that the face-veil law infringes on the religious and equality rights of certain Muslim women in the province.

The ban also extends to attending class in Quebec’s public educational institutions or boarding public transit in the province, although people can don the face coverings again once they have shown identification on the bus or subway.

Premier Philippe Couillard’s government has defended the law, saying it conforms with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and ensures security for all.

Previous story
Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

Just Posted

Lawyers to seek temporary reprieve today from Quebec’s face-veil law

MONTREAL — Lawyers contesting Quebec’s controversial face-covering law will be seeking a… Continue reading

Métis culture and dance at Red Deer’s downtown library

Red Deerians saw some fancy footwork while learning more about Métis culture… Continue reading

Court hears Mr. Big operation details

Four-month RCMP sting operation focused on Jason Klaus involved elaborate criminal scenarios

Alberta’s proposed cannabis legislation includes mix of private and public sales

EDMONTON — The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of… Continue reading

Taylor Drive to close as Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange work continues in south Red Deer

For five nights, a stretch of Taylor Drive will be closed as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Middle School students’ Christmas tree

A group of Central Middle School students are set to show off… Continue reading

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month