Lemke and Watters reflect on a progressive era for Red Deer public schools

It’s a new progressive world for Red Deer public school students who have access to more supportive programs and services than ever.

Although Jim Watters and Dick Lemke did not win enough votes in Monday’s election to continue as trustees on the public school board, they feel great satisfaction at having helped make many of these positive changes happen.

“If we’ve focused on one thing, it’s opening doors and protecting kids, and knocking down whatever barriers they face,” said Watters, who served on the board from 1999-2010 and then again from 2013 to Monday night.

He and Dick Lemke, who was also ousted after serving as a trustee for the past decade, reflected on many of the board’s progressive moves on Tuesday.

For Watters, they started with the formation of the first gay-straight alliance at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School in 1999, and continued with the passing of an equity policy that acknowledged that some students are in need of more assistance than others to achieve their full potential.

Lemke noted there’s now recognition that mental health problems exist, and need to be addressed before affected students can succeed in school — or life. “Now, as well as counsellors, there are community liaisons and even mental health professionals working in schools.”

More recently, there was the passing of Policy 19, which protects the right of LGBTQ students to not be harassed for the sexual or gender orientation. The public district was among the first in the province to approve this, as “we wanted (these students) to be in a safe and caring environment,” said Watters.

He remembers the board getting considerable flack for approving a partnership with the Red Deer Christian School, which now operates under the Red Deer Public School District. Time has shown it’s little different than students choosing a school for French or Spanish immersion or another specialty program, he said.

Watters and Lemke are glad so many options are available to help students finish Grade 12, and continue at post-secondary institutions.

Both acknowledge working with an outstanding public school district administration, and wish the new board well in continuing to look out for students at a time of provincial budgetary constraints.

While Lemke and Watters are satisfied “the public has spoken” regarding election results, Watters questioned the wisdom of a concern frequently expressed about the value of trustees who do not have children in the school system.

As someone with three grandchildren attending a Red Deer public school — and who’s helping to raise one grandchild — Watters feels grandparents can just as invested in students’ success as parents — or even childless people who simply value the role of education in elevating society.



