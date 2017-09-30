Leyson to run for Catholic board

Mental health awareness and prevention of bullying are two things Cynthia Leyson wants to improve if she is elected to the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board of trustees.

Children suffering from mental illness seems to be an increasing problem in the world, Leyson said.

“We have to keep a close eye on kids with depression and keep an eye on bullying … It’s unfortunate when you have to attend a funeral for a high school kid who has committed suicide.

“I’m so devastated to see that and I think the school board has to do a lot of things to keep an eye on these problems,” said Leyson.

Making sure children eat healthy and stay fit is another important thing, said the candidate, who has diabetes.

“When I was a child in the Philippines I wasn’t given the chance to eat properly. If I were to become a board member, I think we would have to focus to battle diseases like diabetes and heart attacks,” she said.

Originally from Manilla, Philippines, Leyson has lived in Red Deer since 1988. This is her first time running for office at any level.

Leyson said the board of trustees need to work together.

“I believe I’d be a team player with the rest of the board and would promote Catholic education to build a strong community.”

Leyson’s only son, who is 31 and lives in Calgary, is a graduate of École secondaire Notre Dame High School in Red Deer. She said she wants to give back to RDCRS and the community for giving her son that education.

Leyson has volunteered at St. Mary’s Church to help children for nearly 20 years, she said. The children she has worked with range in age from eight to 17.

“I like to work with the kids and to teach them the value of service to the church,” she said. “I hope to be elected to the school board because I would like to advocate more for the kids.”

She has other volunteer experience since moving to Red Deer, including at sport events and the hospital.



