Liberals open to amending Access to Info bill’s refusal clause: Brison

OTTAWA — The Liberal government says it is open to narrowing provisions of its Access to Information bill that many say would allow federal agencies to refuse to answer valid access requests.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison says the government is also willing to let the information commissioner be a watchdog over new requirements that ministers’ offices and other institutions proactively release records such as briefing notes and expense reports.

The pronouncements from Brison represent the first solid indication the Liberals will permit amendments to the much-criticized bill when clause-by-clause review begins next Monday at a House of Commons committee.

“We want to ensure that this modernization of Access to Information strengthens the regime,” Brison said during the Commons question period Thursday.

The bill would allow an agency to reject a request unless the applicant stated the type of record being sought, the subject matter and the time-frame in which the documents were created.

Critics, including information commissioner Suzanne Legault, say the criteria are unreasonably specific and could lead to rejection of worthy requests for federal files.

TSB says pilots should be tested for alcohol and drug use to prevent crashes

