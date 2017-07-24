Light-armoured vehicle to become Lacombe’s memorial to soldiers killed in Afghanistan

A light-armoured vehicle, like this one, will be installed as a memorial to fallen soldiers in Lacombe. (Contributed photo).

A unique memorial for Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan will be unveiled Saturday in a Lacombe cemetery.

The project, done in partnership between the City of Lacombe and Lacombe Legion, consists of a decommissioned light-armoured vehicle, actually used in soldiers in Afghanistan. It will be installed with a plaque commemorating all 158 Canadian soldiers and four civilians killed during in Afghanistan war, in the Veteran’s Field of Honour in Fairview Cemetery, 4430 Woodland Dr., in Lacombe.

Among the deceased was Master Corp. Byron Greff, of Lacombe, the last Canadian killed in action on Oct. 29, 2011.

The unveiling and dedication ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. It will be attended by area MLAs Blaine Calkins and Ron Orr, Lacombe Mayor Steve Christie, and Lacombe Legion president Susan Churchill and other special quests.

Members of the public are welcome.