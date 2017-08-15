Lindsay Thurber 50th to 70th year reunion draws more than 150 in Red Deer

A total of 155 former Lindsay Thurber High School students attended the 50th-to-70th reunion held in Red Deer over the weekend. (Contributed photo)

Packing into the Red Deer Sheraton, more than 150 former Lindsay Thurber students celebrated their 50th to 70th reunion over the weekend.

Reunion committee member Clarice Schulz said 155 people attended the dinner, more than the 100 they were expecting.

She said it was a great success and they’re already planning the next reunion, five years from now. She said it would be on the second weekend in August of 2022.

The reunion draws anyone who attended the high school between the years of 1947 and 1967. Guests traveled from Ontario, B.C., the U.S. and other parts of Alberta.

The reunion included a banquet, a bus tour of Red Deer and a memorial for former students and teachers who recently died.