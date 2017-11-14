Local artist explores Red Deer River in upcoming gallery showing

From the headwaters of the Red Deer River near the Skoki Mountains, a local artist honours its journey in an exhibit at the Red Deer Public Library.

Caorl Lynn Gilchrist’s The Life of a River: Maps and Landscapes, will be featured in the Kiwanis Gallery from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24 at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch, 4818 49th St.

According to a press release, the landscape painter and mapmaker angles the viewer’s perspective and shifts “The idea of the river as a landscape to explore the nautre of moving water and land formations.”

“I depect the common scene as a sacred place — capturing the light and spirit of the place. In doing so, I reveal my emotional attachment to the land,” said Gilchrist, in an artist statement. “My landscape painting and maps are kindred spirits. They communicate the essence of a place; its geography, the history and its people.”

Gilhcrist will attend the First Friday opening at the gallery on Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter