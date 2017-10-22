Two board co-chairs officially declare Gaetz Memorial United Church wide open for everyone in the community. Photo supplied

Local church welcomes LGBTQ community

Gaetz Memorial United Church declares itself an Affirming Ministry

Gaetz Memorial United Church is wide open for everyone.

The church became an official LGBTQ-inclusive congregation on Sunday.

At a congregational meeting on Sunday, the members of the church voted with 97 per cent agreement to declare the church an affirming ministry. This decision reinforces the church’s message to be open and inclusive.

With the decision, the church commits to being an intentionally inclusive congregation, stated a release.

“The affirming process has shown we have a lot to learn and do, to truly invite and include others in our worship and work,” the release states.

In the past, the church has hosted a Pride Workshop Service as part of Central Alberta Pride. Same sex marriages have been performed at the church for more than a decade.

The decision to become an Affirming Congregation comes with a new vision for the church — welcoming everyone including people from various ethnic backgrounds, gender identities and expressions, sexual orientation, abilities and ages.

In September 2016, the church board members started exploring ways to become inclusive of the LGBTQ community within the church.

To reach the milestone on Sunday, the congregation looked at areas that may be barriers to those attending church from age, gender, race, ability, class, economic status and sexual orientation and gender identity.

The committee has encouraged discussions to reach the decision from speaking with adult church groups and hosting a Pride Sunday worship service and a Bible study.


