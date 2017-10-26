Long-secret JFK assassination files released

BOSTON — The public is getting a look at thousands of secret government files related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, but hundreds of other documents will remain under wraps for now.

The government was required by Thursday to release the final batch of files related to Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. But President Donald Trump delayed the release of some of the files, citing security concerns.

“As long as the government is withholding documents like these, it’s going to fuel suspicion that there is a smoking gun out there about the Kennedy assassination,” said Patrick Maney, a presidential historian at Boston College.

What to expect from the files:

————

HOW MANY FILES ARE THERE AND HOW CAN I SEE THEM?

The last batch of assassination files included more than 3,100 documents — comprising hundreds of thousands of pages — that have never been seen by the public. About 30,000 documents were released previously with redactions. The National Archives released more than 2,800 documents on its website Thursday evening. But Trump delayed the release of the remaining files after last-minute appeals from the CIA and FBI. Trump cited “potentially irreversible harm” to national security if he were to allow all the records out now and placed those files under a six-month review. Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review “only in the rarest cases.”

——

WHY ARE THEY BECOMING PUBLIC NOW?

President George H.W. Bush signed a law on Oct. 26, 1992, requiring that all documents related to the assassination be released within 25 years, unless the president says doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations. The push for transparency was driven in part by the uproar in the wake of Oliver Stone’s 1991 conspiracy-theory filled film “JFK.”

——

WILL THERE BE ANY BOMBSHELLS?

The chances are slim, according to the judge who led the independent board that reviewed and released thousands of the assassination documents in the 1990s. The files that were withheld in full were those the Assassination Records Review Board deemed “not believed relevant,” Judge John Tunheim of Minnesota told The Associated Press. But Tunheim said it’s possible the files contain information the board didn’t realize was important two decades ago.

JFK experts believe the files will provide insight into the inner workings of the CIA and FBI. But they stress that it will take weeks to mine the documents for potentially new and interesting information.

——

WHAT WILL THE FILES SHOW?

Some of the documents are related to Oswald’s mysterious six-day trip to Mexico City right before the assassination, scholars say. Oswald said he was visiting the Cuban and Soviet Union embassies there to get visas, but much about his time there remains unknown.

The to-be-released documents contain details about the arrangements the U.S. entered into with the Mexican government that allowed it to have close surveillance of those and other embassies, Tunheim said. Other files scholars hope will be released in full include an internal CIA document on its Mexico City station, and a report on Oswald’s trip from staffers of the House committee that investigated the assassination.

Previous story
Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents
Next story
Trump holding back some JFK files, others are out

Just Posted

Blaming patients must stop say emergency doctors

Time to deal with bed shortages

New facts on Red Deer from Statistics Canada

Data looks at immigration, Indigenous people, housing and income

Red Deer Catholic Schools enrolment exceeds expectations

Exceeding enrolment expectations, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools has become the third… Continue reading

Happy the rescue dog owes his life to caring Red Deer residents

Emmy Stuebing finally found her injured pet after six-week search

Canada’s energy regulator says demand for fossil fuels will max out in two years

OTTAWA — The National Energy Board says Canada’s addiction to fossil fuels… Continue reading

Chili Cook Off heats up lunch-goers

Raising money for United Way Central Alberta

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate a blanket

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Central Alberta students get healthy

Ever Active Schools hosted Healthy Active Schools Symposia in Red Deer County on Wednesday

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

It’s Poutine Week in Victoria

Every poutine purchased between Oct. 16 and 22 at participating restaurants in Greater Victoria will provide a meal for a child in need

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month