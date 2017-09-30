Lonsdale runs for trustee

After spending more than 15 years on parent councils for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Rocky Mountain House’s Dorraine Lonsdale is eying a seat on the board of trustees.

Lonsdale is running to become the trustee for the Hwy 11 Ward, which represents Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Eckville and Sylvan Lake, in the Oct. 16 election.

“Catholic education is really important to me,” said Lonsdale. “I really loved being involved in the schools when my daughters were in the Catholic school system.”

Lonsdale spent 17 years as a member of parent councils when her two daughters, who are now 23 and 27, were in school. She also worked at the Wild Rose School Division until she retired three years ago.

“I’ve had a pretty good taste of public education in Alberta, and I feel like I would enjoy to get involved again,” she said.

Lonsdale said her biggest focus as a board member, would be to properly use the resources provided by the provincial government.

“It’s a tough time for the province to adequately fund our boards,” she said. “There’s a lot of growth within Red Deer Catholic, which is a good thing because it shows the interest and commitment to Catholic education. But I think the challenge is finding that fine line to make sure all needs are being met.”

It’s important the board doesn’t overspend in one area and underspend in another, she added.

“There’s a wide variety of needs within the school system and we need to make sure the students and teachers are well supported by the public funding we do receive,” she said.

Lonsdale said having administrative experience within a school division, experience on parent councils and having two children who were in the division sets her apart from other candidates.

“I’m excited and energetic about getting more involved with Catholic education,” she said. “I want to represent the staff, students and parents the best I can.

“It’s a challenge and I look forward to possibly being able to contribute in a way I may not have before – as a member of the board,” said Lonsdale.



