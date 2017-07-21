Look up, way up, for Make-A-Wish event in Red Deer

Fundraisers for a children’s charity will be rappelling down the Stantec Executive Place building in downtown Red Deer on Saturday.

Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope will see participants come down the 12-storey building to help raise funds for the foundation’s Northern Alberta chapter.

It’s the first time the fundraiser has been held in Red Deer.

Make-A-Wish Canada grants children with life-threatening conditions their “one true wish”, which could be a trip to Disneyland, or meeting a celebrity,

Rope for Hope Red Deer participants can take part as individuals, in teams, or as part of a colleague group. Each person must raise $1,500 and in exchange they get to rappel down the building.

Rope For Hope is a national event with an overall goal of $1.6 million. The Red Deer goal is $76,000. All money raised locally stays within the chapter.

It takes between two and 15 minutes to rappel to the ground,. There will be music and vendors at the event, which goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to register for Rope for Hope Red Deer, go online to makeawish.ca