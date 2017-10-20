(Contributed photo.)

Lorinda Stewart recounts bargaining for her daughter’s life in new memoir

Amanda Lindhout’s mom will speak in Red Deer on Nov. 4

When Central Alberta journalist Amanda Lindhout was abducted by Somali gangsters in 2008, traumatic events played out on two fronts.

In Africa, Lindhout and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were chained, starved and threatened with death. Lindhout also suffered sexual assaults and torture as her captors made desperate bids to extort money from her family.

In Canada, Lindhout’s low-income, divorced parents were pushed to an emotional breaking point through 15 months of arduous telephone negotiations with their daughter’s abductors.

The Islamic extremists were vowing to kill the two hostages if $1.5 million ransom wasn’t paid. Yet Lindhout’s family was told the Canadian government doesn’t pay ransoms — and that it’s against the law in this country to even privately fundraise for ransom money.

The Alberta side of the ordeal is recounted in a heart-rending memoir, One Day Closer, published by Simon and Schuster, and written by Lindhout’s mother and chief negotiator, Lorinda Stewart.

The Red Deer native, who now lives in the Nelson B.C. area, wrote about being holed up in a secret “war room” in Sylvan Lake, set up by RCMP working under the auspices of the Foreign Affairs department. A series of RCMP officers were sent to the base of operations to provide her with guidance.

Stewart implicitly trusted the Canadian government, despite its secrecy and questionable tactics. At one point, Stewart was strictly told to ignore phone calls from the Somali negotiator, Adan — despite all of her instincts to reach out for this connection to her daughter.

Stewart’s voice is now permanently shaky from her high-anxiety ordeal.

Her darkest moment was a heart-breaking phone call in which she heard pleas as Lindhout was being tortured by her abductors.

“I had a pretty massive breakdown,” she admitted — not at that moment, when she had to remain strong, but after her emaciated daughter returned home and began divulging details about her appalling treatment.

Stewart had been carrying a lot of guilt for “blindly” trusting the Canadian government for 11 months, when it took just four months for a private security company to free the two hostages in November 2009. This route had been long advocated by Brennan’s family, but discounted by Lindhout’s.

Although she doesn’t have a blanket solution to how Canadian Foreign Affairs should change its policies, Stewart said, “it would have been so much easier to cope if they were more open and honest about what their strategies are.”

Her lack of knowledge about what the Canadian office in Nairobi was doing, for example, could have jeopardized negotiations, she added.

“I would also like to see the Canadian government more willing to work with private security companies,” through strategies such as information sharing.

Had Stewart not documented phone numbers, as well as on-going dealings with Adan, for her own records, she would have been unable to provide this information to the security company that finally worked out her daughter’s freedom.

In the aftermath of the abductions, Stewart developed post-traumatic stress, anxiety and physical ailments. While counselling helped to a degree, she feels her decision to push anger aside and find forgiveness did her the most good.

The whole family — including Lindhout’s father, his partner, and her two brothers — is now doing well, she said. Lindhout, who started a charity for Somali women, co-authored the best-selling memoir A House in the Sky, is a public speaker, and has a boyfriend in Denver.

Stewart has also done some public speaking, feeling her story could help others deal with their own stressful situations. “Suffering is relative to whatever your most traumatic experience is. I would never belittle anyone else’s suffering…”

She hopes her book, which was difficult but therapeutic to write, will also help inspire people.

Stewart remains grateful for all the support she received from her hometown of Red Deer, and looks forward to meeting the public at a 7 p.m. talk and book signing Nov. 4 at the local Chapter’s store.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Look no further than Westerner Park for renovation ideas this weekend
Next story
La Loche school shooter carried out plan with ‘stark efficiency:’ Crown

Just Posted

Castor triple-murder trial resumes on Monday

Trial was delayed two weeks for two men accused of killing Castor-area family

Look no further than Westerner Park for renovation ideas this weekend

Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show runs Friday to Sunday

Central Alberta real estate market reflects Alberta’s slow recovery

Real estate markets will bounce back but incoming mortgage changes don’t help, say realtor groups

Lorinda Stewart recounts bargaining for her daughter’s life in new memoir

Amanda Lindhout’s mom will speak in Red Deer on Nov. 4

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

Business of the Year Awards celebrate local achievement

Olymel, The Bra Lounge, 360 Fitness and Postma Electrical Services Ltd. are the winners this year

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Watch: Gravel truck turns into wrong off-ramp at Highway 2 Ponoka

The new Highway 2 and Highway 53 intersection at Ponoka caused some confusion for one driver

Updated: Central Alberta Election Results

Unofficial results from Monday’s municipal elections in Central Alberta. Not all results… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month