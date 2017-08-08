LTCHS reunion this weekend

So far about 140 former Lindsay Thurber students are expected to come out to reminisce about the good old days at the school’s 50th-to-70th reunion this weekend.

Anyone who attended Red Deer Composite High School and Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School between 1947 and 1967 is invited to the reunion that runs Friday to Sunday.

“It’s amazing renewing old friendships,” said reunion committee member Clarice Schulz.

Schulz said about 100 people are registered for Saturday’s banquet at the Sheraton Red Deer. Other activities include a bus tour of Red Deer and a memorial for former students who recently passed. The golf tournament has been cancelled.

Schulz, who grew up in the Crossfield area, stayed in the dormitory of Red Deer Composite High School in 1949 and 1950.

“It’s quite a legacy we have because the composite became Lindsay Thurber. Then it took the vocational school in in 1970 and the college started at Lindsay Thurber,” said Schulz, of Red Deer.

Reunions have consistently been held every five years for the school since a 40th reunion in 1987 and may be one of the few schools to have such regular reunions, she said.

Schulz said reunion guests will range in age from about mid-60s to late 80s. People are coming from as far away as Ontario, British Columbia and a few from the United States. More live outside Red Deer than in the city.

Anyone who wants information about the reunion, including fees, can call 403-341-4351, or email cshulz@telus.net.

szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com