Lucky Red Deer resident wins $100k lottery

Brian Evanoff was on his way home from Regina, Sask., on a normal day, only to discover he had just won $100,000.

“I was cleaning out my travel backpack and found a ticket to check,” he said in a release, remembering he had purchased a Lotto ticket in Regina.

“I had to scan the ticket a few times to count all the zeroes,” he added.

The Red Deerian has a couple things on his list he would like to use the money for such as new glasses.

“I’m also thinking about taking a Christmas vacation with my family.”