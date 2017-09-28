Machete used in another robbery in Central Alberta

Machetes are more intimidating than a knife and easier to get than a gun.

These large blades have been used in several Central Alberta crimes this month — including a horrific robbery in Springbrook this week that left a male victim, who was struck repeatedly with a machete-like weapon, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Blackfalds RCMP report that at about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a Springbrook man was robbed and attacked by several individuals who were armed with a firearm and “machete style knife.” After a struggle between the male and his assailants over the gun, the victim was repeatedly struck with the large blade, which caused him serious bodily injuries.

After the attackers fled the scene in his stolen vehicle, the bleeding man walked into Springbrook for help. A motorist stopped to assist him, calling for emergency services. The male victim was transported by ground ambulance to Red Deer Regional Hospital for treatment.

The RCMP is looking for a 2007 Black Dodge Nitro with the Alberta licence BDR0343. Police urge anyone with information to call the Blackfalds detachment at 403-885-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (or www.tipsubmit.com).

Sgt. Whitney Benoit of Blackfalds RCMP said, so far, there have been very few cases in which victims have been grievously injured by machetes as these blades are not overly used in rural crimes.

But machetes are becoming a fairly common component of many Red Deer crimes, said Corp. Karyn Kay, of the Red Deer RCMP. Two of these were publicized earlier this month:

— On Sept. 12, a 23-year-old man in the Anders neighbourhood of Red Deer was shot and attacked with a machete after trying to stop a male intruder who had broken into his garage. The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrest has yet been made.

— On Sept. 5, two male suspects threatened a Normandeau woman with a machete before stealing her car in Red Deer. The vehicle was recovered after it was crashed into a dumpster in Highland Green. Police are still looking for the two suspects.

Anyone with information about either of these crimes is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

While Kay feels the public should be aware that machetes are sometimes used as weapons, she doesn’t believe there’s general cause for alarm. In most cases, she believes machetes are used within the criminal world as weapons or for protection.

Unlike brass knuckles, which can only be used for assaults, machetes are not restricted. And police are not calling for their ban because the large blades have legitimate uses. They are sold at most outdoors stores to hunters and backwoods campers for brush clearing purposes.

Although machetes look scary, Kay said a pen or screwdriver can also put to lethal use. That’s why police officers treat all weapons as the same kind of threat, added the officer.

lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com



