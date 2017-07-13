Mail van stolen with Red Deer letters

A private courier’s van containing mail going to and coming from the provincial government was stolen June 23 en route to deliver mail in Red Deer.

The mail may have contained personal information. Provincial departments are in the process of contacting Albertans whose information might have been affected.

The province said the vehicle was recovered, but the contents have not been located.

Anyone who sent mail in the Red Deer area to the provincial government through Canada Post in the days before June 23 is asked to call the department involved to ensure items were received.

For contact information for those offices, call 310-0000 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit alberta.ca and click on “Government staff directory” at the bottom of the page and type in the name of the person who was to receive the mail.

The province has contacted all other couriers who are under contract to deliver government mail, instructing them to review security procedures with their drivers.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner was immediately notified of the theft and government continues to update the office regularly.

Anyone with information on the theft of the vehicle and its contents is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.