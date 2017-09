Emree Hart finishes her tufted tissue flower on Wednesday at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery. The activity was part of the MiniMAG program. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Young families had a chance to create their own flowers at a Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery MiniMAG recent event.

Making flowers out of scrunched up pieces of tissue, they could make sunflowers, cosmos, daisies or even rainbows using whatever colours participants wanted.

MiniMAG is an art making program designed for kids five and under and runs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. For more information visit www.reddeermuseum.com.