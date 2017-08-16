Man accused of posing as a lawyer going to trial

Case returns to court in Red Deer in January

A January trial is set for a Red Deer man accused of posing as a lawyer in a fraud scheme.

Chance Aaron Shaw, 26, has been charged with six counts of trafficking or uttering a forged document, four counts of fraud under $5,000, forgery and false pretenses.

RCMP began investigating an allegation in March that a man representing himself as a lawyer was taking money from clients in exchange for preparing legal documents. Nine victims were identified.

The one-day trial will be held in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 22, 2018.