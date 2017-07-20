Man accused of posing as lawyer charged

A Red Deer man accused of posing as a lawyer in a fraud scheme is facing a dozen charges.

RCMP said in March they began investigating an allegation that a man representing himself as a lawyer was taking money from clients in exchange for preparing legal documents.

As the investigation continued, more victims were identified. In all, police have identified nine victims, eight of whom paid for legal services from the accused between December 2016 and April 2017. One of the alleged victims was a process server allegedly hired by the suspect to serve a civil claim.

Police said one of the people dealing with the suspect grew suspicious and did not turn over any money.

The suspect was operating under the business name SS & Associates LLP.

On June 7, police went to the accused’s residence with a warrant and seized electronics and documents relevant to the investigation.

Chance Aaron Shaw, 26, has been charged with six counts of trafficking or uttering a forged document, four counts of fraud under $5,000, forgery and false pretenses.

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

The Law Society of Alberta says it maintains an online Lawyer Directory. If an individual’s cannot be found on the directory the law society should be contacted to confirm the person can practise law in Alberta.

Anyone with concerns about the unauthorized practice of law should contact the law society at 1-800-661-9003 or go to the website at www.lawsociety.ab.ca.