Man arrested after standoff to go to trial

Accused pleaded not guilty to weapons and threat offences in relation to June incident

A man arrested after a June standoff at a Red Deer apartment building will go to trial in October.

A suspect was arrested on June 16 at an apartment building near 51st Avenue and 37th Street close to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Residents were evacuated from the building and Strawberry was taken into custody after an eight-hour standoff.

During the incident, which lasted for hours the apartment building was surrounded by police and the area cordoned off.

At about 9:45 p.m., Red Deer RCMP, and the Alberta Emergency Response Team, left the scene and residents were able to return to the apartment building.

Quentin Lee Strawberry was charged with two counts each of pointing a firearm and uttering threats, and one count of assault with a weapon.

A trial has been set for Oct. 13 in Red Deer provincial court.

Preliminary hearings were also set for Strawberry, both on Aug. 18, in connection with other alleged incidents.

One hearing is in relation to an aggravated assault charge. The other relates to two charges each of robbery with a restricted weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is enough evidence to take a case to trial. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing is covered by a publication ban.

Strawberry remains in custody.