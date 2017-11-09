Man arrested without incident

RCMP arrested a man without incident who was wanted in connection with a collision near Haynes on Monday.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 4 p.m. on Monday they got a call about a collision between a pickup and SUV on Township Road 394 near Haynes.

It is alleged the driver of the disabled SUV forcefully took the pickup truck and fled. The pickup truck’s driver escaped the collision unhurt but was injured after struggling with the suspect.

The pickup truck with two flat tires headed north towards Bashaw and then Ponoka. It was last seen driving onto an oilfield lease site and was recovered by RCMP.

By 5:10 p.m. RCMP from Ponoka, Blackfalds, Maskwacis and Bashaw, as well as dog units from Red Deer and Wetaskiwin, General Investigative Services and Ponoka Integrated Traffic Services were called in to join the search and contain the site.

The RCMP helicopter and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team also took part.

However, police said the suspect managed to flee before police arrived on a snowmobile.

At the time of the incident the suspect was carrying a white bag and a rifle. It was alleged the driver in the pickup truck was not directly threatened but the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Michael Richter was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He faced additional charges of robbery, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disobeying a court order.