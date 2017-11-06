Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting and a machete attack in Anders on Sept. 12.

During the attack a 23-year-old man was shot when he came home at noon to find a man in his garage. The two struggled and the suspect, who carried a small calibre firearm and a machete, injured the man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, robbery with a weapon, and breaking and entering.

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Dec. 12.



