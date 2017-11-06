Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting and a machete attack in Anders on Sept. 12.

During the attack a 23-year-old man was shot when he came home at noon to find a man in his garage. The two struggled and the suspect, who carried a small calibre firearm and a machete, injured the man who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Related story:

Man shot, cut with machete

The 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, robbery with a weapon, and breaking and entering.

He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Dec. 12.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A list of some US house of worship shootings since 2012
Next story
Detour planned for Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Just Posted

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

Drug dealer, who says constitutional rights violated, in court

Red Deer man claims Edmonton Remand Centre guards beat him

Detour planned for Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Southbound lanes impacted

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says it won’t hesitate to investigate… Continue reading

Valerie Plante defeats Denis Coderre to become Montreal’s first female mayor

MONTREAL — Valerie Plante scored a stunning upset in Montreal’s mayoral election… Continue reading

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month