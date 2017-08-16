Man charged with committing indecent act in parking lot

A 50-year-old Red Deer man is facing charges of committing an indecent act in a busy parking lot after several months of investigation.

Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m., Red Deer RCMP received a report of a man engaged in an indecent act in a parked car in the parking lot of a strip mall in south Red Deer.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, but RCMP continued to investigate and identified the suspect in July. Red Deer RCMP arrested him on July 26.

The man is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Red Deer on Friday.